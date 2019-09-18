× Warming back up! Looking for rain

The dry stretch rolls on! This September is the 5th driest on record. We’ve only received .01″ of rain all month long. We still have several more dry days this week before rain chances move in during the back half of the weekend.

Wednesday has shaped up to be another sunny day. While it has been slightly muggy for a few of us, overall, humidity hasn’t been terrible and temperatures have been warm. Wednesday evening will be comfortable and dry. This will be a great day to get any yard work done that you may be putting off.

A wind shift out of the south on Thursday will stream warmer more humid air into the state. Highs Thursday afternoon will be near 90°.

September is the peak month of Hurricane season and we have a lot going on in the tropics. Tropical Depression Imelda is dumping heaps of rainfall over parts of Texas. Areas along the Texas east coast are estimating to have received over a foot of rain just since early this morning.

Hurricane Humberto is still churning in the Atlantic with category 3 wind speeds of 120 mph. Our newest named storm, Jerry, was upgraded to a Tropical Storm early Wednesday morning. It is forecast to intensify to at least a category 1 hurricane as it moves northwest toward the Leeward Islands these next few days.