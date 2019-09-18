Water main break closes College Avenue between 71st and 75th Streets

Posted 4:23 PM, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 04:38PM, September 18, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is reporting that a portion of College Avenue is closed on the city’s north side.

A tweet from @MSDW_Safety, Safety and Security of Washington Township Schools, said College Avenue has been closed between 71st and 75th Streets due to the road buckling, possibly from a water main break.

Citizens Energy Group said in a statement:

“College Avenue is closed between 71st and 75th Streets as Citizens Energy Group repairs a broken water main. The 12-inch-diameter cast iron main was installed in 1940. A timeline for repairs has not yet been determined.”

This story will be updated.

