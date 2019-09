Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From expensive equipment to private coaching and out of town tournaments, the cost of youth sports continues to rise.

While many of us will do anything for our kids, are we wrecking our financial future?

Casey Marx from Crown Haven Wealth Advisors appeared on FOX59 Morning News to discuss the issue.

How can parents balance paying for sports and saving for retirement?

Create a budget

Find cost saving alternatives

See the big picture

Prioritize your retirement

