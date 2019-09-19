× 2 in Kokomo face charges for armed robbery of cell phone store

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with an armed robbery of a cell phone store.

The Kokomo Police Department (KPD) said around 8:11 p.m. on May 29, officers were dispatched to a T- Mobile store on East Boulevard in response to an armed robbery

According to police, a man armed with a knife stole cell phones and took an unspecified amount of money.

KPD detectives were able to identify two suspects and obtained warrants after an investigation.

A warrant was issued for Jamie Kennedy (female), 30, of Kokomo for one count of armed robbery and one count of false informing.

A second warrant was issued for Dontaye Davis, of Kokomo for one count of armed robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Police said Kennedy turned herself in on September 11.

KPD arrested Davis on September 19.

Detectives said the investigation remains active, and anyone with additional information should contact the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.