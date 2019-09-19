× 3 Indiana males arrested in connection with Kentucky murder

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – Kentucky State Police (KSP) have arrested two Indiana men and a juvenile male in connection with an alleged murder of a Kentucky man in May of 2019.

On May 7 at 7:38 p.m., KSP was dispatched to a residence near the Kentucky-Tennessee state line in Allen County (Kentucky).

Officers found Justin A. Wix, 47, deceased in a yard near the driveway of his home.

A preliminary investigation revealed he sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Wix was pronounced dead at the scene by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

On Wednesday, September 18, Kentucky detectives obtained warrants and arrested Sevonte Sumpter-Bay, 20, of Brownsburg, Indiana and Derek Lucas, 21, of Jamestown, Indiana, in connection with Wix’s murder.

Police said Sumpter-Bay, Lucas and a juvenile male were arrested in Indiana and face charges including murder and robbery.

The three males are awaiting extradition to Kentucky, according to police.

KSP was assisted in the investigation by the Brownsburg Police Department.