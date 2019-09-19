3 adults, child injured in crash on west side; dog dies

Posted 1:41 PM, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 01:44PM, September 19, 2019

Scene of the crash (Photo courtesy of the Wayne Township Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Four people including a child were injured Thursday in a crash on Indianapolis’ west side.

The incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. in the 6400 block of West Rockville Road.

A husband and wife were driving their dog to the vet for surgery when they were struck from behind.

The Wayne Township Fire Department (WTFD) says one adult and one child were taken to the hospital in serious condition. Two other adults were transported in stable condition.

The dog was taken to Noah’s Animal Hospital in Speedway, but ended up passing away.

