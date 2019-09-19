Ava Durham and her special birthday mission

When little Ava Durham started planning for her 7th birthday, the first thing she thought of is how to help her friends and classmates. She made a special video appealing to everyone she knows. Ava's simple birthday idea turned into over $1,000 of school supplies for all of her schoolmates at Edison School for the Performing Arts. The outpouring of support initiated by a little girl with a heart to help others is truly inspiring! Fox59 and Community Health Network are excited to name Ava Durham the September Community Hero of the Month.

Ava is actually expanding her efforts next year.  She'll also be accepting donations to help her schoolmates with uniforms.

