Singer who is blind and has autism wins America’s Got Talent

Back in May, a now 23-year-old singer, assisted by his mother and a cane as he walked on stage, gave what many called one of the most memorable performances ever on America’s Got Talent.

Kodi Lee, of California, was born with optic nerve hypoplasia, which caused him to become blind.

At an early age, he was diagnosed with autism and also suffers from Addison’s disease, a life-threatening disorder, but that never stopped him from expressing himself through music.

His mother, Tina, told the show’s judges that he loved music “really early on.”

Judge Simon Cowell said Lee’s first audition was a moment he’d never forget.