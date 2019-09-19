Colts Blue Zone episode 29, ‘The Vinny Saga, Injuries and Falcons Preview’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Another week, another nail-biter for the Colts.

They came out on top in Week 2 against the Titans.

This week in the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Matt Adams look back at the win against Tennessee and look ahead at the home opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

They lead off with chatter about kicker Adam Vinatieri’s struggles and the team’s decision to audition six kickers during the work. The Colts also have a few notable injuries to discuss, including linebacker Darius Leonard, who’s in the concussion protocol.

