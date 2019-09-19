Fentanyl, heroin, thousands in cash seized from home on Indy’s south side

Posted 10:32 AM, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:38AM, September 19, 2019

Photo Gallery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department seized fentanyl, heroin, and thousands of dollars in cash after serving a warrant on the city’s south side Wednesday night.

Police say they were conducting surveillance on a home where narcotics activity was observed in the 2100 block of Redfern Drive.

IMPD said Marlon Baker, 44, was dealing narcotics from that residence. They obtained a warrant for the residence, and officers conducted a traffic stop when Baker returned home. Carley Woodward, 35, was also in the vehicle with Baker.

During a search of the residence, detectives seized the following:

  • Approximately 4 ounces of fentanyl
  • Heroin
  • Over $5,000 in cash
  • Narcotic paraphernalia

Baker and Woodward were arrested on suspicion of dealing and possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana, and maintaining a common nuisance. The Marion County Prosecutors Office will review the case and make a charging decision.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.