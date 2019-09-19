Fentanyl, heroin, thousands in cash seized from home on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department seized fentanyl, heroin, and thousands of dollars in cash after serving a warrant on the city’s south side Wednesday night.

Police say they were conducting surveillance on a home where narcotics activity was observed in the 2100 block of Redfern Drive.

IMPD said Marlon Baker, 44, was dealing narcotics from that residence. They obtained a warrant for the residence, and officers conducted a traffic stop when Baker returned home. Carley Woodward, 35, was also in the vehicle with Baker.

During a search of the residence, detectives seized the following:

Approximately 4 ounces of fentanyl

Heroin

Over $5,000 in cash

Narcotic paraphernalia

Baker and Woodward were arrested on suspicion of dealing and possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana, and maintaining a common nuisance. The Marion County Prosecutors Office will review the case and make a charging decision.