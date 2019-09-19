× Heating up near 90 degrees; rain chances on hold until the weekend

Here comes the heat! After reaching a high of 87° Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will rise even more around central Indiana this Thursday. Some communities could even rise to the 90° mark later today with dry soils and southerly winds. The forecast high for Indianapolis is 89°, which is only four degrees shy of the record (93°) set back in 1940.

Quiet conditions will persist today with high pressure situated over the East Coast. If you have outdoor plans today, remember the sunscreen! Sunburn may occur within 25 minutes with the UV index at 7.

Dry weather will continue for the remainder of the work week and into the first half of the weekend. Temperatures are going to gradually rise this weekend as well. Indianapolis will have a couple more opportunities to hit 90° after already reaching that threshold four times this month!

There is a cold front over the Plains that is slowly pushing its way east. The inbound boundary will bring our next chance for steady rainfall late Sunday afternoon and evening. The Colts have a home game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday against the Falcons. Kick-off is scheduled for 1 PM and rain showers will likely hold off for those tailgating for the game! Be sure to stay tuned for forecast updates in the days ahead!

The much-needed rain will continue to fall Sunday night and into early Monday morning. The first day of autumn is this Monday and temperatures will finally begin decline as we start the new season. Highs in the upper 70s are expected next Monday and Tuesday, which is closer to the seasonal average in the mid-70s.