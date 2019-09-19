INDOT: Weekend construction projects continue for Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced the list of weekend construction zones throughout Marion County, weather permitting.

The list includes closures and restrictions beginning Friday, September 20, in addition to some projects currently underway.

According to INDOT, there will be construction crews in five different locations around Indianapolis.

Crews will be working to repair winter road damage, as well as barrier wall, guardrail, clearing drain and lights repairs.

Drivers are encouraged to plan routes ahead of time and use local routes when possible.

INDOT is asking commuters to please slow down, don’t drive distracted and remember to add extra time driving to weekend destinations.

Work zones will be patrolled by the Indiana State Police and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and drivers will be ticketed for speeding and reckless or distracted driving.

Full Closures

I-465 SB/WB from I-65 to I-70 on southeast side of Indianapolis ALL LANES CLOSED Will reopen by Monday at 6 a.m. Detour: Follow I-65 and I-70 through downtown Indianapolis or follow the I-465 outer loop



Lane Restrictions

I-465 EB from U.S. 31 (Meridian St) to 82nd Street (East side) One lane open 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-865 EB & WB from I-465 to I-65 1 lane open in each direction Now through October 9

I-65 NB & SB from Little Eagle Creek to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. (Exit 117) (northwest side) 1 lane open in each direction Now through October 3

I-465 NB & SB from 56th Street to 96th Street Periodic lane closures Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.



Outside Marion County Restrictions

I-70 EB from S.R. 109 to S.R. 103 Left lane closed Friday at 9 p.m. through September 27



Ramp Closures

I-65 SB/Ohio St Collector Ramp (Downtown Indianapolis) Friday at 9 a.m. to 6 a.m. Monday

I-70 WB to I-465 NB Friday at 9 a.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday

NB/SB U.S. 31 (Meridian St) to I-465 EB Friday at 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday

NB/SB Keystone Ave. to I-465 EB Friday at 9 p.m. to 6 a.m Monday

NB/SB Allisonville Rd. to I-465 EB Friday at 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday

Pendleton Pike to I-465 SB Will reopen by 6 a.m. Monday

NB/SB 71st St to I-465 Periodic closures from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday

NB/SB 86th St to I-465 Periodic closures from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday



Stay Informed

Drivers in East Central Indiana can monitor road closures, conditions, and traffic alerts:

Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android