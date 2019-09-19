× Police identify Indianapolis man whose body was found in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities have identified a man whose body was found in Morgan County last week.

Morgan County Sheriff Richard Myers said Alexander Dashiell Jackson, 23, of Indianapolis, was found on Mann Road on Friday, Sept. 13.

Deputies were called to the area in the afternoon after a homeowner found the body while walking a dog. The remains had been there for about a week, investigators believe, and were badly decomposed.

Police had appealed to the public for help identifying the body, saying the individual was the victim of a homicide. They released photos of a t-shirt and earrings that the victim was wearing.

Investigators are trying to find out what happened to Jackson. Anyone with information about the case or his previous whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477) or Morgan County 911 Dispatch at (765) 342-5544.