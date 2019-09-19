× Waiting for rain; Warm streak continues

The dry spell is continuing to intensify. This September is now the 3rd driest on record, to-date. The deficit is closing in on becoming 2″ below the average rainfall we should have had by this time. This is now the driest While we are tracking rain chances in the forecast, it’s not a lot.

We stay warm the rest of the evening if we a few clouds around. However, it should be clear enough for you to see the International Space Station fly overhead. It will be visible for 5 minutes starting at 8:46 PM. Look for what looks like a very bright, quick moving star. The space station is moving over 17,000 mph and circles the globe every 90 minutes.

Warmer and more humid air moves in as we finish off the work week on Friday. While there is a VERY slight chance for a few isolated showers, almost all of us will completely dry and warm for Friday night football.

The dry and warm conditions spill over into the weekend too. If you’re heading out Walk & Wags Saturday, plan on it being very warm and on the muggy side.

Rain chances FINALLY move in as we get into the back half of the weekend. However, the timing has slowed down. Don’t cancel you tailgating plans on Sunday. Best chances of rain arrive late Sunday into Monday morning.