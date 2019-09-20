Be Our Guest at Campbell’s Highland Grille

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Campbells Highland Grille is a family owned and operated Scottish American Grille located at 1001 N State Road 135 Suite A3-A5 in Greenwood, IN. Whether you are looking for a pint and a wee bite, celebrating a team win, meeting family and friends, or gathering after work, Campbells offers an inclusive, engaging atmosphere.

Relish by sipping on one of our special selections of rotating craft beers, signature cocktails or a traditional single malt scotch whiskey. Come hungry and delight in one of our many appetizers, devours a delicious smash burger, craft your own pizza, or enjoy one of our traditional Scottish dishes-Scotch Eggs, Meat Pie, Bangers and Mash.

We invite sports enthusiasts to join their friends and catch a game at Campbell’s. We have 18 large flat screen TV’s, a full service bar and family dining--perfect for watching your favorite basketball, soccer or football team. The Campbell’s family have been steadfast soccer champions on Indy’s Southside for decades, and that love is reflected in the restaurant’s special focus on televising The English Premiere League, UEFA League World Cup, and European Championship. Promoting local professional soccer teams Campbell’s will be your official site for its south side fan club. We work with schools and organizations throughout the community, and we offer a Dine and Donate program. We’re open 7 days a week, and we’ll be launching new Fall menu items at the end of September. From our family to yours, we’re looking forward to serving you!

For your chance to buy a $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.