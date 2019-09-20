Fort Wayne police officer arrested, charged with child seduction in case involving 16-year-old girl

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A northeastern Indiana police officer has been charged with child seduction after authorities say he had an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl at a school where he worked.

Indiana State Police announced charges against Fort Wayne police Sgt. Andrew Beck that also include possession of child pornography. Police say he was in California for military service and was taken into custody Thursday. He’s being held in Rancho Cucamonga, pending extradition.

Online court records didn’t indicate whether he had a lawyer.

An investigation began in April when a Wayne High School resource officer was told of the alleged relationship. At the time, police say Beck was working there as a part-time resource officer. Police say he engaged in inappropriate conduct of a sexual nature via social media with the student.

