I-70 Meridian ramp to close Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A major exit on I-70 is closing next week. It may impact your commute to and from work.

The Meridian street exit right off of Madison and McCarty, south of downtown will be closed starting Monday morning at 4 a.m.

The “on” and “off” ramps will be closed in both directions.

Meridian Street is one of the busiest ramps to and from downtown, so INDOT said it wanted to do this closure right.

“We wanted to make sure that our Colts fans got home ‪on Sunday afternoon, Sunday night when the game is over, so that’s why we aren’t starting until about ‪4 a.m. Monday,” said Mallory Duncan, the Media Director for INDOT.

INDOT said the fact there was already a closure on Madison Avenue was pure luck. Some people are avoiding this ramp because of it.

Except drivers like Steven Phillips.

“I work at Kilroy’s so I use it pretty much every day,” said Phillips.

He has plenty of detour options though.

“You could take West Street, Harding Street, all of those downtown ramps will be open except for the Meridian Street ramps,” said Duncan.

INDOT said ramp repairs were supposed to get done during the I-70 full closure this summer, but didn’t.

This is part of the winter damage project that’s been underway since May.