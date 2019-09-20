‘Iowa Legend’ gets his own beer can after viral sign raises money for children’s hospital

Not many people get their picture on a can of beer--but "Iowa Legend" Carson King is one of the select few.

It all springs from a sign he held up during ESPN's College GameDay last Saturday for the Cy-Hawk game, the annual gridiron battle between Iowa and Iowa State. The sigh said, "Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished – Venmo – Carson-King-25."

The sign got national attention and went viral, prompting King to donate his "beer money" to the University of Iowa Stead Children's Hospital. As of Friday morning, he'd raised $166,000, according to WHO-TV. With matching donations from Busch and Venmo, the children's hospital stands to get more than $500,000.

That would be a happy enough story on its own. However, Busch took it up another notch by thanking King and recognizing him as an "Iowa Legend" for his charitable gesture. In addition to giving King a year of free beer, the company is also providing him with personalized beer cans "fit for a King."

King texted his reaction to the honor to WHO-TV Sports Director Keith Murphy.

‪“I lost it! … OMG, you’re kidding me! 😂”‬

King said he believes the cans are exclusive to him.

