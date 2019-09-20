× IT problem means Holiday World will sell tickets for $10 this weekend, but you’ll need to take cash!

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. – You can get into Holiday World this weekend for $10—but you’ll need to have cash!

Officials with the amusement park said there’s an IT issue, which means some rides won’t be operational and food options will be limited.

The park is hosting its first Happy Halloween Weekend on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22. Guests will find all kinds of activities for the whole family, including corn mazes, haunted houses, magic shows and more. Money made this weekend will go to local charities.

Officials said they aim to make the activities family-friendly and steer away from things that are too “spooky” or “scary.”

Normal prices resume Sept. 28. Happy Halloween Weekends will continue through the end of October.

Here’s a look at the schedule for Saturday (all times CENTRAL):

The Monster Mash – 1:00, 3:00, 5:00, and 7:00 p.m.

LOL Comedy Magic Show – Noon, 2:00, 4:00, and 6:00 p.m.

The Wacky Workshop of Wonders – 10:45, 11:30, 12:15, 4:00, and 5:00 p.m.

Holiday’s 3D Halloween Adventure – 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

SCAREbnb – 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Carnival Chaos – 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Hayrides & Corn Mazes – 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Kitty Claws Dance Party – 4:30 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat Trail – 4:45-6 p.m.

Gourdon the Talking Pumpkin – 4:45-5:30 p.m.

Here’s a look at the schedule for Sunday (all times CENTRAL):