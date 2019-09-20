IUPUI student robbed and attacked by 6 suspects on campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Police at IUPUI are searching for six men they say robbed a student on campus Thursday night.

The crime took place just south of Carroll Stadium.

The victim claims he was sitting on a bench along the pedestrian path near the White River when a half-dozen thieves ambushed him.

“As they walked past him, one of the men turned around and struck him in the face and knocked him down,” said IU Police Det. Sgt. Kimberly Minor.

Police say the suspects stole the victim’s wallet and phone before running away. Unfortunately, as an urban campus, police say robberies can and do happen from time to time.

University police say the victim suffered only minor injuries to his face, but the robbery can still serve as a safety lesson to anyone walking around campus.

“It is an urban campus, but crime happens everywhere, so just make sure you’re aware of your surroundings no matter where you’re at,” said Minor.

The trail behind the track-and-field stadium is used for jogging and biking by students and non-students alike. Everyone we talked to says they always feel safe in the daytime. It can be a different story at night.

“There’s always people out here walking and exercising, so you usually feel a whole lot safer during the day,” said Ryan Ledford.

“I’m not out here at night, but during the day I have no issues and no concerns,” said Chris Abney.

Just minutes after the robbery at IUPUI and less than a mile away, IMPD officers were also called to Robert Orr and West Street for another robbery. According to that police report, a group of men attacked another victim who fought the attackers with a knife.

Investigators can’t say for sure if the two crimes are related, but university police offered some simple advice to try to stay safe.

“If you can walk with someone, avoid walking by yourself at night on the canal, but most definitely just be aware of your surroundings,” said Minor.

No arrests were made following either of the two robberies. Anyone with information can always contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or IU police at 317-274-7911.