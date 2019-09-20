× Man found shot to death on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The body of a man who had been shot to death was found early Friday on the city’s east side.

IMPD officers were called to the 600 block of Carlyle Place on a report of shots fired in the area. When they arrived they canvassed the area and discovered an adult male in an alley with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to identify possible witnesses and for potential forensic evidence at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).