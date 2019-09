× North Central’s Richard Hamilton wins Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – North Central wide receiver Richard Hamilton is the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from FOX59’s Football Friday Night on September 13.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hamilton came down with a touchdown catch on a fade route with a defender`s hand in his face during the Panthers` 42-27 win over Lawrence North.

North Central will take on Center Grove this Friday night.