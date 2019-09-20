Police investigating woman found dead in retention pond on northwest side

Posted 5:33 PM, September 20, 2019, by , Updated at 05:54PM, September 20, 2019

Death investigation at retention pond on Northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating a death on the city’s northwest side.

Police said just after 4:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Kimmeridge Lane after reports of a person inside a retention pond.

Officers and EMS arrived and found an adult female in the pond, according to police.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the case is being handled as a death investigation.

This story will be updated.

