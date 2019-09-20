Severe storms in September? Remember the tornado on this day in 2002?

Do you remember where you were on this day 17 years ago? It was a Friday in 2002.

One may feel that severe weather season is over for the year as the start of fall is just days away. Often, severe storms and the threat of them can linger into autumn.

It was on this night a tornado hit the YMCA on the south side of Indianapolis and leveled buildings on the southeast side and continued to do significant damage all the way up into Blackford county. The track was second longest ever in Indiana history at 112 miles.