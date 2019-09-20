Severe storms in September? Remember the tornado on this day in 2002?
Do you remember where you were on this day 17 years ago? It was a Friday in 2002.
One may feel that severe weather season is over for the year as the start of fall is just days away. Often, severe storms and the threat of them can linger into autumn.
It was on this night a tornado hit the YMCA on the south side of Indianapolis and leveled buildings on the southeast side and continued to do significant damage all the way up into Blackford county. The track was second longest ever in Indiana history at 112 miles.
It started in Ellettsville (Monroe county) and moved up thru Greenwood, east-side of Indianapolis, Beech Grove. McCordsville and ended in Hartford city (Blackford county). It was on the ground for 2 hrs and 21 minutes from 12:59 PM thru 3:20.
The tornado was rated (then) F3 intensity in Ellettsville, Martinsville, and Greenwood, with winds of 160 mph
We were on air for several hours that day covering the storm.
Below are some of the images from that day that include the tattered McDonald’s sign in Martinsville along with the heavily damaged Greenwood Place Shopping Center.
130 were injured with 156 million in damages. Most important – no fatalities!