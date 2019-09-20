Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: September 20

Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees Dillon Moore of Ben Davis and Blaine Wertz of Hamilton Southeastern

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the prep football our cameras shot on Football Friday Night, two plays stood out above the rest. Now, your vote will determine our Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game winner.

NOMINEE #1: BEN DAVIS’ DILLON MOORE

Ben Davis defensive back Dillon Moore skies for an interception in the end zone as part of the Giants' upset win over Warren Central, 27-24 in double overtime.

NOMINEE #2: HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN'S BLAINE WERTZ

Hamilton Southeastern running back Blaine Wertz busts through the line, jukes a defender, and takes it 50 yards to pay dirt during the Royals' Hoosier Crossroads Conference win over Westfield, 34-10.

