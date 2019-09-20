× Silver Alert issued for missing 86-year-old New Castle man

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing New Castle man.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Cloyd L. Dye Jr., 86, was last seen in New Castle around 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20. He’s 5’6” and 144 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last known to be wearing a white Manchester College sweatshirt and shorts with pants underneath. He drives a 2015 Chrysler 300 with Indiana license plate 125TTX.

He’s believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information should contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4901, ext. 1 or call 911.