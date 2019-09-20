State police asking public to help find suspects who stole tractor, farm equipment

DECATUR COUNTY — The Indiana State Police (ISP) are asking the public to help find people responsible for the theft of a tractor and farming equipment.

According to police, an investigation of the theft of a large tractor and farm implements in southwest Decatur County began on Tuesday, September 17.

Officers were dispatched to County Road 600 South and County Road 1000 West in Decatur County around 9:00 a.m. when a Case 435 Quadtrac tractor was reported stolen from an area field Tuesday morning.

The tractor had been connected to two farm implements which were stolen as well.

After a tip was received on Wednesday, September 18, police found the tractor on County Road 420 West near Downeyville in rural Decatur County.

Police said the two farm implements were found on Thursday, September 19, near Zenas in rural Jennings County.

ISP continues to investigate the incident and is asking the public to help locate the person or persons responsible.

Investigators believe the suspect(s) may have prior experience operating similar equipment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post at (812)689-5000.