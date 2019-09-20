The surprising careers of two Colts Cheerleaders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, Ind. - The Colts organization is a community within itself, but each person involved carries that spirit back to where they live.

Colts cheerleader Hannah Clingan goes home to Covington, about an hour and a half northwest of Indy, and captain Rose McClimans lives on the south side of Indy and works in Fishers.

And speaking of work, have you ever wondered about the cheerleader's nine-to-five's?