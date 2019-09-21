Celebration of life for man some called a staple in Fountain Square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- On Friday night, there was a special celebration of life in Fountain Square for a man some call an "icon" of the area.

Larry Mire's passed away after his battle with cancer. He spent his entire life in Fountain Square. Even though he was 90% deaf, he owned a record shop there and was known for his golden "Larry" belt buckle.

Every day, he walked to Peppy Grill for coffee and then went to Value World to treasure hunt.

A group of bikers on Friday drove on his same route in Fountain Square to honor him. The procession carried Mires' ashes for his final ride.

Larry once made a promise to his wife that he would never ride a motorcycle again after her cousin died. He continued to work on bikes and hot rods but kept his promise.

Elvis Mire said his father always got frustrated getting stuck behind a funeral procession until he saw a group of bikers on motorcycles give one for their fallen friend.

"I thought it would be cool to pay tribute to him.," said Elvis. "To have Larry’s last ride, and just have a ride in his honor."

Elvis organized this tribute to his father. When Larry was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, he was given six to eight weeks to live. His family got him for a few more years.

He defied all odds and that is what inspired from people to ride in his other.

Tina Quassy came with her husband. She had not even met Larry.

"I am just doing it for the family," she said. "You know losing a loved ones is hard."

The night ended with a celebration of life at a venue near Peppy Grill.

People sang and ate some of Larry's favorite foods. Friends and strangers were helping Larry's memory ride on.

"This meant so much to me and my family to send him off, to send him off like this," said Elvis.