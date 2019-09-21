× Marion man killed in single vehicle crash early Saturday morning

GRANT COUNTY, Ind– Officers from the Indiana State Police and the Grant County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle crash on Grant County Road 450 North near Grant County Road 700 East early Saturday morning in which a rural Marion, IN man died.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed that Shad Wayne Hix, 58, rural Marion IN, was driving a 2002 Ford F-250 pickup truck eastbound on County Road 450 North, east of County Road 700 East . For an undetermined reason, the truck traveled off the south side of the road, where he over-corrected, causing the truck to travel across County Road 450 North, and off the north side of the road. The truck then rolled at least once, ejecting Hix.

He was pronounced dead at the crash scene and was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.