Morgan County mother still searching for closure after her son’s case remains unsolved 3 years later

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — It’s been 3 years and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is still trying to figure out what led to the murder of 28-year-old Jacob Searcy.

Searcy was found shot at his home in the 11000 block of North Gasburg Road in Mooresville and no one has been arrested.

Today on the anniversary of his murder; his mother Sue Beetham is still finding it hard to move pass the grief.

“I don’t know that Jacob had any conflict. Jacob was really happy in life at that time. He had a son born one week before his murder. He was ecstatic to be a father,” Beetham said.

She’s been heartbroken ever since.

“Jacob was not only my son but he was my best friend and I really wish you hadn’t of done that,” Beetham said.

She has a memorial in her back yard where Jacob’s ashes and tombstone is at. She finds herself there a lot.

“The death of your child, that’s not written in there and the period of grief is not written in there and how to grieve is not in there and how to stop grieving isn’t written in there,” Beetham said.

She thinks the healing process will start when someone is finally arrested.

“I feel like Jacob is in limbo of life and until we can have closure in this book of life you know, I can’t close that page,” Beetham said.

Until that day comes, she will push for answers. She’s pleading for anyone to come forward with information about her son.

She’s also prays the person or persons responsible will turn themselves in.

“When you close your eyes at night you see that bullet going in Jake’s head. You see what you did to that man. You have no idea how many lives you effected when you did that,” Beetham said.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says anyone with information about Searcy’s case is urged to call Detective Sgt. Minton of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at (765) 342-5544 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS).