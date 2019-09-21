× Police search underway for Johnson County man

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriffs Office, the Morgan County Sheriffs Office, and the Bargersville Police Department are looking for a man wanted for resisting law enforcement and other outstanding warrants.

Kevin Hamilton, 35, is wanted for auto theft, violating parole, possession of methamphetamine and a new charge of resisting law enforcement on Saturday.

Police describe Hamilton as 5’10”, 150 lbs and was was last seen running north from State Road 144 just east of State Road 37 in Johnsn County on Saturday.

K9 units, drones and multiple officers are searching the area.

Police are asking the public to call 911 immediately if they spot Hamilton.