The Festival de Lucha Libre will be a festival of delight for Indianapolis next weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- One of the more unique festivals to come to Indianapolis will be featured next weekend in one of the more unusual places.

The Festival de Lucha Libre will be Indianapolis next weekend and will be showcased at the Central Library.

Part of the event will feature a wrestling ring, which will be set up inside the middle of the library where attendees can see the sport and learn more about Lucha Libre.

FOX59's Zach Myers found out the event will give everyone a chance to bring out their inner wrestler.