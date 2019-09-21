× Tracking Sunday storms; Autumn air arrives just in time

The summer heat is hanging on all the way until the end of the season. A cool down is on the way, however, it doesn’t last long. We made it up to 87° in Indianapolis Saturday afternoon. That’s nearly 10-degrees above the average high for this time of year. While the average high temperature falls very quickly over the next couple of months, the heat has seemed relentless for nearly two weeks. We’ll be very warm and humid again on Sunday before relief finally arrives for the first official day of Autumn on Monday.

If you have tailgating plans tomorrow ahead of the Colts game, you won’t have to worry about rain. It will be warm, a little humid and very breezy, so make sure you dress comfortably. Hang on to your hats though. Winds gusting near 25 mph at times will be possible.

A cold front marching east across the midwest will bring rain and storm chances to the area as we head into Sunday evening. Best chances for rain will be mainly during the late evening hours into early Monday morning.

While the axis of heaviest rainfall is looking to setup across central Illinois, we could still some some heavy downpours too. Especially in our western counties. A few strong storms with gusty winds cannot be ruled out, but again, the best setup for severe weather will be to our west, where dynamics will be more favorable.

Most of the rain will clear the area by early Monday morning, but you may still need the umbrella as you’re heading out the door for the morning commute. However, you won’t need it for the commute home in the evening.

We certainly need the rainfall. September to-date, is the third driest on record, for Indianapolis. We are lacking more than 2″ of rainfall that we should have had by this time. This is the driest September we have had in 56 years!

Once the cold front moves completely through by early Monday morning, southwest winds will FINALLY bring us a more Fall-like feel. It arrives just in time! Fall officially begins at 3:50 A.M. Monday. More seasonable temperatures hang around into Tuesday. However, the heat returns as above average temperatures move back in to finish off the month of September.