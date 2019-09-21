Warm, humid open to the weekend; storm chances rise late Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are opening the weekend with more clouds filling into central Indiana. It is also a warm and muggy morning with temperatures near the 70-degree mark! The area should stay mainly dry today, however, more a more humid atmosphere could result in an isolated shower today. There will be several dry hours through the weekend, but an inbound cold front will bring a better chance for much-needed rainfall late Sunday into Monday morning!

Skies will become partly sunny today as southerly winds rise near 20 MPH at times this afternoon. The strong winds will help temperature rebound into the mid to upper 80s. Indianapolis could reach 89° again this afternoon, which is more than 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Scattered cloud cover over the area tonight will keep low temperatures on the warm. Wind speeds will turn lighter overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The Colts will have their first regular season home game against the Falcons Sunday afternoon! Tailgating for the game will be dry with a partly cloudy sky. Cloud cover will increase through the afternoon as a cold front nears the state. Rain showers will likely hold off until the game concludes. Highs will rise back into the mid-80s.

FOX Futurecast has the thunderstorms crossing the western border around 6 PM and becoming more scattered over central Indiana around midnight. An isolated strong thunderstorm will be possible along the boundary and could produce gusty winds. The heaviest rainfall will occur during the overnight hours. Rain totals may potentially rise near an inch depending on where the heavy bands set up.

Once the cold front passes, temperatures will decline and become more comfortable as we kick-off autumn! Highs will be in the mid-70s early in the work week, then rise back into the lower 80s by Wednesday.