2 men hospitalized after double shooting on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two men were shot on the south side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department has confirmed it’s investigating a shooting that happened on the 6300 block of Monteo Drive.

911 operators received a call shortly after 3:00 a.m. Sunday by a caller who stated that someone was shot.

Responding officers were able to locate two people who were both suffering from at least one gun shot wound.

EMS personnel responded and transported the men to the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital for treatment. Police say both victims are expected to survive as their injuries appear to be non life threatening.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department’s Aggravated Assault team were dispatched and launched an investigation. They quickly began interviewing witnesses and gathering any potential evidence from the crime scene.

It’s unclear if police have any suspects or have made any arrests in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or contact CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story.