× Gunman reported at IU Bloomington campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University in Bloomington sent out an emergency alert early Sunday morning advising students of a gunman on campus.

The emergency alert was posted on the IU Bloomington website at 2:22 a.m. Sunday.

The message advised students that a person with a gun was reported on campus down the street from Memorial Stadium near East 18th Street and North Lincoln Street.

IU Bloomington Update: Bloomington police and IUPD are at 18th and Lincoln investigating. No confirmed suspect information at this time. Please stay clear of t — Indiana University Bloomington (@IUBloomington) September 22, 2019

Student’s were told to take shelter in the nearest room available and lock their doors if possible. They were told to remain indoors until police or campus administrators remove the emergency alert on campus.

Anyone with information on the armed person is asked to call police or dial 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.