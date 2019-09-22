Tracking Sunday evening storms; seasonal start to autumn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is a pleasant Sunday morning around central Indiana with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We will have plenty of sunshine during the first half of the day. However, as we head into the afternoon hours, more clouds will move into the state. A cold front is approaching central Indiana and the boundary will bring our next wave of rain and cooler temperatures to kick-off the work week!

Colts fans will be in good shape for tailgating and downtown Indy should remain dry throughout the game! It is going to be windy today as southerly winds pick up to potentially 30 MPH, which will help temperatures quickly rise during the day. Indianapolis will be in the lower 80s by kick-off with a forecast high of 87° late in the afternoon.

A passing cold front is going to bring showers and thunderstorms to central Indiana by the evening hours. FOX Futurecast has the activity moving into our western counties around 7 PM and becoming more scattered over the viewing area overnight. A gusty storm will be possible, along with embedded heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Wind speeds will stay elevated tonight with gusts up to 25 MPH.

Changes are on the way as we begin fall! The season officially begins at 3:50 AM ET and temperatures are going to become more seasonal for late September. Highs are going to be more than ten degrees cooler compared to the weekend! A lingering shower or storm cannot be ruled out early Monday morning, but drier air will build back into the state that afternoon.