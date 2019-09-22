× Two injured in Cass County crash as ISP Trooper saves passenger with tourniquet to severed leg

ROYAL CENTER, Ind. — Saturday morning, just before 7:00 a.m.., officers from the Indiana State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Cass County Road 825 West near Cass County Road 250 North, in which two people were severely injured.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed that Brady Riley, 19, Burnettsville, IN was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo southbound on County Road 825 West near County Road 250 North. For an unknown reason, the Chevrolet traveled off the west side of the road, into a wooded area, and hit multiple trees.

Riley had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters. He was flown, via medical helicopter, to a Ft. Wayne hospital with possible broken bones and internal injuries.

James Hornback, 21, Royal Center, IN, a passenger in the Chevrolet, was ejected from the vehicle. His left leg was severed below the knee. Prior to the arrival of medics, ISP Trooper Chris Miller applied a tourniquet to the leg to stop blood loss from the injury. This possibly saved Hornback’s life as Hornback was flown, via medical helicopter, to a Ft Wayne hospital.

Neither Riley nor Hornback were wearing a seat belt.

This is an ongoing investigation.