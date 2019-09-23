2 taken to hospital after crash leads to collapsed building on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Emergency crews were called to the near north side Monday after a building collapsed.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, it happened just before noon near 22nd Street and College Avenue.

Witnesses told IFD that a vehicle ran a red light and collided with another at the intersection, pushing both vehicles into the building. A truck and a red car were involved.

One person was in the red car and five people were in the truck. Two people were taken to area hospitals to be evaluated.

Primary and secondary searches of the building were clear, IFD said, adding that the structural integrity was “severely compromised,” making additional searches too dangerous. Dogs will search for anything crews may have missed.