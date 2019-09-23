× Courtney Cox Cole dies following battle with lung cancer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana Basketball Hall of Famer Courtney Cox Cole has passed away following a battle with lung cancer.

Cole was a two-sport standout at IU, playing both basketball and golf.

She was part of IU’s 1991 WNIT runner-up basketball team and she won three Big Ten golf championships. She went on to become a local celebrity as one of the “sisters of savings” for Hare Chevrolet.

Cole was first diagnosed with lung cancer six years ago.

In a column for the Hamilton County Reporter, she said cancer was her toughest competition ever.

She died in Noblesville on Sunday at age 48.

“History will remember her as one of Indiana’s all-time greatest, but more importantly she will be remembered as a genuine, funny, successful business woman and as a loving mother, daughter and sister,” Indiana Women’s Basketball Head Coach Teri Moren said.