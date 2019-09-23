× Horror actor Sid Haig, best known for role in ‘House of 1000 Corpses,’ dies at 80

Horror actor Sid Haig has died.

His wife announced the news on Instagram Monday, saying the 80-year-old actor died Saturday. She called his death as “a shock to all of us.”

“He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be,” she wrote. “He adored his friends and his fans.”

Haig was born in 1939 in Fresno, California. His given name was Sidney Eddie Mosesian.

He’s best known for roles in House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects. He appeared in more than 50 films during his decades-spanning career.

He was also a frequent guest star on TV, appearing in shows ranging from Gunsmoke and Get Smart to Charlie’s Angels, The A-Team, The Fall Guy, MacGyver and more, according to IMDB.