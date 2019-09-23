Indy Justice Season 1, Episode 1: It Begins with Angie Barlow

Posted 12:01 PM, September 23, 2019

Season 1 of the new Indy Justice podcast from FOX59 explores the disappearance and death of Angie Barlow, and the deaths of several other women connected to her.

Episode 1 is called, “It Begins with Angie Barlow.” On October 26, 2016, everything changed for Angie Barlow’s family. The 23-year-old woman just vanished overnight.

