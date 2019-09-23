× Jared Padalecki rumored for ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ reboot

The eyes of the ranger are upon you again.

A reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger is in the works, according to Deadline. Jared Padalecki of Supernatural fame is reportedly set to step into the iconic hat and duster of Chuck Norris.

The project comes from CBS TV Studios and is being shopped to the CW as well as CBS, the network that aired the original show. It’s being written/executive produced by Anna Fricke (Valor) and executive produced by Dan Lin (Lethal Weapon).

The original series was created by Albert S. Ruddy & Leslie Greif. It followed the adventures of Cordell Walker, a tough-as-nails Texas Ranger who battled crime around the Lone Star State. The show aired for eight seasons.

According to Deadline, Walker will have a female partner in the reboot. The show “will explore morality, family, and rediscovering our lost common ground.”

CBS has had similar success in rebooting some of its classic properties, including Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver and Magnum P.I., to name a few.

The most pressing question: will they bring back the theme song?