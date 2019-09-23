Make chicken pot pie for Great American Pot Pie Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INGREDIENTS

1 unbaked single-crust pie crust

4 tablespoons butter

3 celery stalks, finely diced

3 medium carrots, peeled and finely diced

1 large yellow onion, finely diced

1/2 cup frozen peas

2 cups cooked chicken, chopped into bite-size pieces

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups chicken broth

1 teaspoon chicken bouillon

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon ground thyme

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 egg, beaten with 1 teaspoon water

INSTRUCTIONS

Keep the pie crust chilled while preparing the filling. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

In a large pot or Dutch oven, melt butter over medium heat. Add the celery, carrots, onion, and peas and cook, stirring frequently, until the vegetables start to soften, about 4-5 minutes.

Stir in the chopped chicken, then sprinkle the flour evenly over the filling mixture and stir to combine. Cook and stir for 2 minutes.

Pour the chicken broth over the chicken and vegetable filling mixture, stirring constantly so there are no lumps of flour remaining. Stir in chicken bouillon.

Add the cream and stir to combine. Reduce heat to low and cook for 4-5 minutes until thickened.

Add thyme, salt, and pepper and stir to combine. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed, then pour filling into a deep pie plate or casserole dish.

Roll out crust on a lightly floured surface and gently lay on top of the filling. Cut small slits in the top for the pie to vent while it bakes. Press the crust into the sides of the dish to seal, then brush with the egg wash.

Bake for 30-40 minutes until the crust is golden brown and the filling is hot and bubbly. Cool for 10-15 minutes before serving.

NOTES

Both the crust and the filling can be made ahead. Make them separately and chill the filling completely before assembling and freezing the unbaked pie. Or make both parts the night before and assemble the pie and the crust right before baking.

Recipe courtesy of Chef Rob Koeller