Woman struck, killed by vehicle on Indy's near east side; Driver remained on scene

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman has died after being stuck by a vehicle on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 1100 block of North Rural Drive in response to a pedestrian struck.

When they arrived, officers found a woman who had been struck. The victim died from their injuries.

Police say the driver remained on the scene.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.