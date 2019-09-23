× Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry to step down

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry has called a 2:15 p.m. news conference to announce his future plans.

Multiple sources have told FOX59 News Curry is resigning for health-related reasons.

Curry was first elected in November 2010 in the wake of the scandal-plagued administration of his predecessor, Republican Carl Brizzi.

One of Curry’s first decisions in office was to reactivate the criminal case against Metro Police Officer David Bisard, who was eventually found guilty of the drunk driving death of a motorcyclist and the injuring of two other people as the result of a crash while on duty.

On Curry’s watch, his office secured convictions in the Richmond Hill home explosion case.

Curry called for special prosecutors to oversee investigations into the fatal shooting of fleeing motorist Aaron Bailey by two IMPD officers in the summer of 2017 and the probe of sexual battery allegations against Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill.

Both cases concluded without the filing of criminal charges.

Recently his office secured a minor conviction in the case of two Indiana judges who were shot during an early morning confrontation outside a downtown Indianapolis fast food restaurant this past spring.

Curry was re-elected for his third term as prosecutor last November.

His successor will be chosen by the Marion County Democratic Party.