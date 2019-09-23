MSD of Wayne Township fueling kids with healthy meals

INDIANAPOLIS — MSD of Wayne Township has put a focus on adding more whole grain options and fresh local produce to its school menus.

Their efforts are not going unnoticed. The township was highlighted in the School Nutrition Association’s survey of meal programs nationwide.

Sara Gasiorowski is the district’s child nutrition director. She discussed the federal nutrition guidelines schools must follow and how whole grains and fresh produce are readily available with every meal at Wayne Township schools.

You can find out more on school nutrition here.

 

