× Much needed rain ending! Break in heat is welcomed too…

Live Guardian Radar is up and tracking much needed rain to start our Monday morning. Most rain will be ending well before lunch time, for some before sunrise and will also bring a refreshing change! After a weekend that pushed near 90° Friday, Saturday and Sunday, highs today will only climb into the upper 70’s on breezy northwest winds. So a win-win, as the cold front clears the state!

Skies clearing tonight will bring the coldest morning of September (so far) with lows in the lower 50’s, which is actually seasonal for this time of the year!

Tuesday will be the “Pick of the Week” under full sunshine and cool, seasonal temperatures! And plenty more, nice days will be enjoyed this week! Next rain chances will be late Wednesday into early Thursday morning…so another overnight event!

Hotter weather is likely to return for the weekend with highs nearing 90° by Sunday!