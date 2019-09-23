× Report: Knee injury will force Colts safety Malik Hooker to miss time

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts paid a heavy price for their Sunday win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Safety Malik Hooker suffered a torn meniscus in his knee and could miss up to six weeks, according to ESPN. The 2017 first-round draft pick missed the third quarter but returned for the fourth quarter and was on the field for 43 of the 61 defensive snaps. Hooker finished with two tackles.

After the game, Frank Reich said Hooker’s third-quarter absence was a case of the team’s rotational usage of its personnel.

“It’s good when guys are fresh,” he said. “So the plan was to just rotate those safeties.”

The knee issue is the latest injury to plague Hooker. He missed the final nine games of his rookie season after tearing two ligaments in his right knee against Jacksonville in week 7. Hooker missed three games last season, including the second-round playoff loss at Kansas City with a foot injury.

The Colts also are monitoring the status of wideout T.Y. Hilton and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis.

Hilton did not play in the second half Sunday after aggravating a quadriceps injury. Lewis left the game in the second quarter and did not return due to an injury to his right foot/ankle.

The Colts already were without linebacker Darius Leonard, who missed the game with a concussion, and defensive end Jabaal Sheard, who’s still rehabbing from knee surgery in August.

